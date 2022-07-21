World champion Noah Lyles rips his jersey, screams and holds the American flag in the air as Hayward Field erupts after the American men sweep the medals in the 200m final on Thursday, July 21.

“I was in true form for a world record,” Lyles said. “I am okay with the American record. I felt I got the best start I could possibly ask for. I've given my all. I literally had nothing left after I crossed the finish line. It's an immaculate feeling to be on the podium with two fellow Americans.”

Lyles got gold after running a world-leading 19.31. Kenneth Bednarek finished second with a season-best 19.77, and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton got bronze, crossing the finish in 19.80.

The air horns sounded off in the stands when Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce got gold and silver in the women’s 200m final. Jackson set a championship record with 21.45, and a season’s best 21.81 for Fraiser-Pryce. Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith took third in the event.

“I came out and put on a show,” Jackson said. “The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain. I knew that I wanted to get gold. I was not thinking about any time or any records. Every time you come back, you have to work harder.”

National Champion Abby Steiner had a fifth place finish in the 200m at her first world championship final.

“I just wanted to get out as fast as I could,” Steiner said. “Tried to hold on but unfortunately, I did not have my race today. This is my 55th race of the season so I am excited to see something else, you know, take some time off after this and then transition into pro next year.”

National champion and American, Curtis Thompson, finished eighth after qualifying, high enough to move on to the finals Friday night. Anderson Peters of Grenada had the best qualifying round in the men’s javelin, throwing 89.91m.

“To win a medal, that would mean a lot to me,” Peters said. “I think there was just one javelin thrower who managed to defend the world title and that was the great Jan Zelezny. So that is my goal I hope I can achieve. I am not 100% ready but I am getting there.”

Former Duck Raevyn Rogers ran past herself on the tower at Hayward while winning her heat of the women’s 800m. The Olympic medalist’s strong final 100m was just enough to beat Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu by .01 of a second. She will participate in the women’s 800m semifinal on Friday night.

“Today' s race was very physical,” Rogers said. “That was expected. Everyone else is just as ready as we are. So it is going to be a good competition. Everyone is now coming for it and that is expected at 800. I am ready for it. This track is amazing and I will try to be ready for tomorrow.”

Emmanuel Ihemeje qualified for the men’s triple jump final Saturday night. The Oregon Duck leaped a season’s best 17.13m at his home field.

“After the first jump I was really happy,” Ihemeje said. “I think that was my SB. After that, I was wondering if I should take a risk and not jump. But then I said, no, this is the world championships. Now, all I have got to do is go and finish the job.”

America still sits atop the medal table with 22. Ethiopia is second with eight, and Jamaica in third with six.

Saturday’s events will kick off with the women’s 35k race walk at 6:15 a.m.. The evening events will feature finals for women’s javelin, women and men’s 400m and women's 400m hurdle.