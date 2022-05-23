Alysah Hickey just keeps getting better.

She broke her personal long jump record last year as a freshman, but that wasn’t enough. The Pac-12 women’s Freshman of the Year went on to set an all-time University of Oregon record this indoor season. She’s come out to a strong start in running and jumping events during outdoor season as well. But she isn’t satisfied.

“It makes me happy that there are still things to fix because I know I can get progressively better,” Hickey said. “There's a lot to do and there’s a lot of time, so I'm very excited about what’s to come.”

As a freshman, she set a personal best of 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches in long jump, which was the 10th-highest mark in the NCAA. She was the fifth jumper in Oregon history to win a long jump Pac-12 title.

“A thing that a lot of people don’t realize is that Hickey is a freshman,” Oregon head coach Robert Johnson said last May. “She has a lot of years to go, and I think there are a lot of things she can work on and still improve.”

She wasted no time in showing that improvement. In January’s Razorback Invitational, which included the first long jump event of 2022, she set the indoor school record. She posted a distance of 21 feet, 10 1/4 inches, starting her season with a first-place finish.

“It felt so good, especially to have my teammates out there,” Hickey said. “It really helps me. This was really redemption for me. I love coming to Arkansas, and I want to come here and execute.”

She added that she hoped her mark would be 22 feet, which only leaves her with more room to improve. Last May, she jumped 22 feet, 4 1/4 inches in the Division 1 West Preliminary Round, which placed third. Her performance in the Division 1 Championships last June wasn’t as strong, as she fell to fifth with a 21-foot, 4-inch mark. The season-opening record jump got her back on track.

“A big thing for me this indoor season is staying consistent,” Hickey said. “If anything, staying in the 21s as consistently as I can, and pop a 22 every once in a while would be awesome, but we’re making our way there. We’re building up.”

She opened the Razorback Invitational with a 21-foot, 8-inch jump, just under her eventual record. She said she liked the bouncy runway and that it helped increase her adrenaline in the event.

“For me, I always have the most adrenaline in the beginning,” Hickey said. “Popping off that jump early was honestly not surprising for me. I felt really good, and when I have that sort of adrenaline, it pushes me down the runway.”

While Hickey didn’t quite match her record jump during the rest of the indoor season, she came close with a mark of 21 feet, 5 1/4 inches at the Indoor Track & Field Championships in March. That placed fourth in the competition.

She’s built off her long jump performance to fuel her efforts in other events as well. She’s a strong runner, having placed third in both the 100 and 4x100 in March’s Aztec Invitational.

“Speed is something that’s an advantage for me, so I definitely utilize that as much as I can,” Hickey said.

In April’s Hayward Premiere, Hickey finished second in the 4x100 and sixth in the 100. Most recently, she posted another 21-foot, 8-inch long jump in the Mt. SAC Relays.

The Women of Oregon own the highest Rating Index in the West by a whopping margin, with 985.74 points compared to second-place USC’s 537.75.

“Our group is a great group,” Hickey said. “We all get along super well, and the energy is great. There’s never bad blood. We’re always pushing each other. She jumps this; I want to jump further. She wants to do the same exact thing… Everyone gets hyped for one another. We’re all trying to beat each other.”

While Hickey’s sights are still set on improving her long jump performance, she wants to work on running as well. Last Wednesday, Coach Johnson said Hickey was someone who might compete in other events besides long jump to help the team scratch out more points. For Hickey, it’s just about constantly improving.

“I’m a long jumper. I want to jump,” she said. “But I’m also someone who believes in building up and progress, and I need more practices. If that’s what can get me there, then I’m totally fine with keeping me off my legs and not doing as many jumps and everything. For me, it’s all about getting the ground work done.”

Hickey came in first in May’s Pac-12 Championships with a 21-foot, 0.5-inch long jump. It was Hickey’s second Pac-12 title.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to do this,” Hickey said. “I’m someone that actively talks to myself when I’m out there on the runway. It helps me. I’m motivating myself and getting motivation from others. And honestly, I’m really excited to go out there and see what I can do.”