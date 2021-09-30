It was only a matter of time before the University of Oregon became the standard for Name-Image-Likeness marketing for its student-athletes. After all, it's the school that built an athletics brand on being flashy.
Division Street, Inc. is a “sport venture company” founded to provide Ducks with NIL opportunities, the company announced on Thursday. Created by school donors (including NIKE co-founder Phil Knight, of course), Division Street will “help student-athletes create and monetize their brands” so they can keep their focus on school and sports.
Former Vice President and General Manager of NIKE Women, Rosemary St. Clair, will serve as CEO of Division Street, while former Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu will be the face of the enterprise as a senior adviser.
“As an athlete navigating the world of brand and partnerships myself, I see a real opportunity to provide today’s college players more professional counsel as they grapple with the new NIL landscape,” Ionescu said. “I’m excited that Division Street also sees that need and is bringing together an all-star team to address this for Oregon.”
Ionescu also mentioned her passion for “ensuring diversity in gender and sport, and that will be part of my focus in this new role.”
Division Street will also work with the Warsaw Sports Marketing Center, School of Journalism and Communication and the new Oregon Accelerator — “a first-of-its-kind, full-service, student- led marketing and branding collective that will focus on maximizing the name, image and likeness earning potential for the University of Oregon’s 500+ student-athletes.”
Following the NCAA’s implementation of the NIL rule over the summer — which allows student-athletes to profit off of their own name, image, and likeness — a handful of Ducks began making their own deals, most notably defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux.
But now, Oregon student-athletes have a major platform to promote themselves and build their own brands. The Ducks are staying ahead of the curve.