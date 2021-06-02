Rutgers graduate transfer Jacob Young announced his commitment to Oregon via his personal Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
After two seasons at Texas, the senior guard played the last two years of his career for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and will play his final season under coach Dana Altman in Eugene.
Young, an All-Big-10 honorable mention in 2020, elevated his game in his final season in New Jersey. He averaged 14.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep. The 6-foot-2 guard has flashed the ability to make plays on defense as well, averaging 1.7 steals per contest last season.
Young’s older brother Joseph played for Oregon between 2013-15 before pursuing a professional career in the NBA.
Young brings experience and versatility to Oregon’s back court where he’ll likely start alongside Will Richardson and perhaps Oklahoma transfer De’Vion Harmon.
After seven Ducks departed the program after the conclusion of the season, Altman has re-tooled Oregon’s roster with several upper-echelon transfers. Young joins Harmon, Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier and JUCO product Rivaldo Soares.