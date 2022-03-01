On Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released this year’s all-conference roster and three Ducks made the final cut. Endyia Rogers, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally all made their second appearances on the all-conference team.

Rogers, a former USC Trojan, led her team in scoring in Pac-12 play and also scored in double figures in 14 out of 16 games this season.

Sabally made her second all-conference team thanks to a dominant season down low, which included six 20-point games and five double-doubles. She also led the Ducks in scoring and rebounding on the season.

Paopao was able to crack the list for her second time due to her fiery play style and the 13.4 points per game that she averaged this year.

The selection team chose Stanford guard Haley Jones as the Pac-12 player of the year, as she is in the top-five in assists and rebounds in the Pac-12 conference.