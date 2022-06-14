Oregon softball’s fifth-year left-handed pitcher Brooke Yanez announced on Tuesday morning that she will enter the transfer portal after graduating this past weekend according to James Crepea of the Oregonian.

Yanez was named a third-team All-American and to the first-team All-Pac-12 team after her stellar 2021 season where she went 22-6 and held a 2.11 ERA. However, in 2022, she elected to redshirt due to a shoulder injury.

In March of this year she stated that she was “most definitely” returning for her final season, so this announcement could be more of an opportunity to weigh her choices heading into her final season of eligibility.

If this is the final goodbye for Ducks fans, Yanez leaves Oregon with the third most strikeouts in program history with 268 despite being unable to play this past season.