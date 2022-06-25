University of Alabama outfielder Owen Diodati is transferring to Oregon, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Diodati, who turns 21 in August, was ranked by Perfect Game as the top outfield prospect out of Ontario, Canada. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2020, hitting .309/.431/.673 in 17 games before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

He posted a .734 OPS in his first full collegiate season, helping the Crimson Tide to a 32-26 record. After a summer with the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod Baseball League, he improved in his 2022 campaign. He put up an .826 OPS, raising his OBP by more than .60 points due to a drastic increase in walks.

“My time at the University of Alabama has been unforgettable,” Diodati wrote. “With that being said, I am beyond excited for my next chapter. Proud to announce my commitment to play baseball & further my education at the University of Oregon! Go ducks!”

He’s best known for his power, with 25 home runs in 485 plate appearances. He’ll be a solid addition to an Oregon lineup that set a single-season school record for long balls in 2022. Oregon is likely losing two of its best outfielders in Anthony Hall and Tanner Smith, so Diodati should help lessen that blow.

Two of the Ducks’ most impactful bats this season were transfers, as Brennan Milone and Drew Cowley came to Oregon and put up impressive numbers. Oregon still has work to do this offseason in figuring out how to replace some of 2022’s most valuable contributors.