Oregon women’s soccer (0-6-2) wrapped up its non-conference slate on Thursday with a 1-1 draw at Boise State (2-1-5).
The Ducks entered the match on a four-game losing streak. They were in desperate need of some sort of result in this game before they begin a difficult Pac-12 schedule.
The Broncos opened the scoring in the 14th minute off a counter opportunity. Carly Cross slid the ball into the bottom right of the goal.
Oregon head coach Graeme Abel said to the media after their previous game against Denver that the team needs to score the first goal to put themselves in the best position to win the match. The plan didn’t work out and, once again, the Ducks found themselves chasing their opponent.
The first half was close other than the early defensive miscue. Oregon had eight shot attempts to Boise State’s 10 in the first, including two shots on goal. The Ducks also had three corners and conceded none. This was an improvement from their previous two matches in which they conceded 20 corners and only attempted one.
Oregon knew it couldn’t afford another loss. Coming out of the half, the group looked determined to come back in the game.
Oregon’s Ajanae Respass headed the ball in the back of the net in the 51st minute to score the much-needed equalizer. Anna Emperador recorded the assist on the play.
Respass’ goal was only the third scored by the Ducks this season with the other two being scored against Northern Arizona. All the players ran to hug Respass in celebration. The goal was clearly a moral boost for a team that has struggled to find the back of the net this season.
But, the Broncos began to pile up opportunities late in the second half with Cross leading the frontline. The Oregon defense wouldn’t budge.
The Ducks may not have tallied a win, but they will enter the conference play with added confidence from the draw.
The Ducks begin the Pac-12 season on Friday, Sept. 22 at Arizona (3-1-3). The matchup starts at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on Pac-12 Arizona.