In its first game since losing at home to one-win Texas Southern, Oregon men’s basketball was defeated by Houston 65-61.
The game was the first in the newly opened Fertitta Center for the Cougars. Houston held a 37-18 lead at halftime and closed out the Ducks despite surrendering 43 second half points.
Houston’s Armoni Brooks led the way for the Cougars with 22 points, making six three pointers. Nate Hinton came off the bench for the Cougars and scored 14 points.
Once again for the Ducks, Bol Bol led the team in scoring with 23 points. This marks the fourth consecutive game the freshman has scored at least 20.
Bol outscored the other four Oregon starters 23-19.
Point guard Payton Pritchard struggled shooting, scoring just eight points on 3-13 shooting. Freshman guard Will Richardson had one of his best games thus far, scoring 16 points and leading the team with six assists and seven rebounds (tied with Bol).
The Ducks turned the ball over 16 times with Paul White having four and both Pritchard and Richardson having three.
Against Texas Southern, Kenny Wooten exited with injury. Against Houston, Wooten managed to start, scoring six points and collecting three rebounds.
The Ducks will have a week off before hosting Nebraska Omaha Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
