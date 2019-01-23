On Dec. 21, in the final minutes of a lackluster loss to Baylor, the Oregon men’s basketball team was dealt a further blow. Sophomore forward Kenny Wooten broke the left side of his jaw after catching an elbow from Baylor forward Tristan Clark.
“I knew something was really wrong because I couldn’t close my jaw, like I couldn’t talk,” Wooten said. “I was trying to tell my coaches that something was wrong but I couldn’t get it out. … After I was telling my coach ‘I feel something’s wrong.’ We checked and it turns out it was broken.”
Despite an initial fear that his season was over, the rim-protector was given good news.
“When they told me it was broke, I thought my season was over, but then they said I was gonna be able to come back in four to six weeks, and I was kind of relieved,” Wooten said. “It didn’t process in my head how long I would be out. I didn’t know I was gonna be missing four, six games, I thought I was only going to miss two.”
The Ducks went 2-2, 1-2 in Pac-12 play, in the four games missed by Wooten. With freshman sensation Bol Bol also out with injury and winger Abu Kigab announcing a transfer, Oregon was forced to lean on freshmen Francis Okoro and Miles Norris, while also experimenting with a smaller lineup, both things that were probably not planned preseason.
“Watching was difficult because of course I want to play. We were taking losses that I probably could have made an impact in, probably not, I’m not sure, but it was just hard watching from the side knowing there was nothing you could do.”
Following a 17 day period in which Wooten believes he lost 20 pounds due to only eating soft foods like applesauce and protein shakes, things are starting to get back on track.
“Last night I saw him eating mashed potatoes and pulling chicken apart into real little pieces,” head coach Dana Altman said. “It has been different for him. I think the biggest thing happened is that first 17 days when he wasn’t able to workout at all. After the surgery he just wasn’t hungry. … He did lose a few pounds but nothing that’s gonna hold him back from playing.”
The forward now dons a protective mask, much to his dismay. Although it isn’t the most comfortable thing according to Wooten, it does get him back on the court.
“I think it improves his looks but he said it bothers him,” Altman said. “I told him it’s gonna take awhile to get used to but there are no options. The doctor said as long as he wears that he can play, but if he doesn’t wear that he doesn’t play. It’s not like it’s ‘Well if I don’t get comfortable with it, I can take it off.’ He’s gonna have to get comfortable with it and he’s gonna have to wear it for awhile.”
Although there is a possibility of reinjury, Wooten doesn't foresee any change to his style of play.
“If I break it again, that would just be unfortunate, but I try to give it my all on every possession, every play," Wooten said. "I’ve been feeling a lot more confident on the court because I am having more time with the mask and things like that.”
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack