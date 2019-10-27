CJ Verdell was not announced as a starter for the first time all season on Saturday night. All he did after that was run for 313 total yards and three touchdowns to carry the Oregon offense to a big-time win over Washington State on Saturday night.
In a game in which Justin Herbert failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since October of 2016, Verdell shouldered the offensive load for the Ducks and, in the process, turned in one of the best rushing performances in program history.
He’s the first Oregon player with over 200 yards and three touchdowns since 2012. He had the longest offensive play by a Duck since 2012. Also, the longest run by a Duck since 2011. Verdell had the fourth-most rushing yards in a game in school history. And the most rushing yards by a Duck in Autzen Stadium history. Verdell accomplished all that and more in four quarters of play.
“I felt like a fan,” defensive back Jevon Holland said. “CJ’s an amazing player.”
On his 89-yard explosion to put Oregon up 9-3 in the first quarter, a key block by midseason All-American Penei Sewell allowed Verdell to go untouched all the way to the end zone.
“Who was it that parted the Red Sea? Moses? Yeah, it was like when Moses parted the Red Sea,” Verdell said. “That’s how I would describe it.”
Juwan Johnson also laid a key block on Verdell’s 89-yard run, but his perspective was just a little different.
“When CJ sprung for 89 yards, I didn’t know what was happening until everyone started screaming,” he said. “That’s when I got up and started running. I just try to do my job and let CJ do what he does. And that’s make big plays.”
Despite his record-setting performance, it was just seven days ago in Seattle when Verdell watched the entire second half from the sideline. He didn’t touch the ball once in the last 30 minutes of play, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio took the reins of the rushing attack in a dramatic comeback victory.
Rather than become discouraged by the lack of touches, Verdell never looked at it that way. The running back room was succeeding, and that’s all that mattered to him.
“I feel like we can contribute to the offense in different ways,” Verdell said of the running back group. “We all bring different things to the table, so we all go out there and compete every day in practice and try to make each other better.”
It’s a mindset that goes all the way back to fall camp. He didn’t know he’d run for 257 yards in a game back then, but his mentality in August laid the groundwork for what he did on Saturday night.
“I still approach things the same way — that I’m trying to win my job,” Verdell said on the first day of fall camp. “Each practice is a tryout. If somebody has a better day than you, they can easily take your spot. Can’t ever take that for granted.”
That’s what Oregon’s win over Washington State was for Verdell — just another tryout. 313 yards and three touchdowns later, Verdell delivered.