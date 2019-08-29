Former standout receiver Dillion Mitchell is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and Oregon finds itself with a question mark at wide receiver. Playing with a probable NFL quarterback like Justin Herbert, opportunities are abundant for receivers to increase their targets.
The 2019 receiving corps is an eclectic mix of returning players, veteran transfers and promising freshman recruits. However, the unit as a whole has dealt with a number of injuries, including senior Brenden Schooler and top freshman Mycah Pittman likely missing the opening weeks of the season. Juwan Johnson is dealing with injury concerns that could affect his availability, too. Oregon will have to rely on its depth at receiver.
“We’re very confident in our group and what we have in place right now,” wide receiver coach Jovon Bouknight said.
Among the veteran Oregon receivers, Schooler, Johnny Johnson II and Jaylon Redd are clear-cut candidates to up their production. Schooler caught 21 passes in 2018 for a total of 203 yards and one touchdown. He was also All-Pac-12 special teams in 2018, but injured his foot earlier in August and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Once healthy, he will be a vital part of the offense.
“When we see Schooler go down, we got to step up and be the guys for him,” Juwan Johnson said.
The junior Johnson had 17 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.
Jaylon Redd had a strong 2018 season, finishing with 38 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns — the second most on the team. He has taken a leadership role on the team: “I have had some leaders over my time being here and I know what it takes,” Redd said.
With the injuries that have depleted this unit, Johnson will have to be at the top of his game against Auburn. “There is no anxiety — we’re just ready to play and give it our all,” Johnson said.
The injury to Pittman’s shoulder could limit the receiving corps’ potential. Pittman was a four-star recruit and a consensus top-150 player in the class. His injury could rob him of half his season.
Head coach Mario Cristobal released a statement about Pittman on August 19th: “Mycah suffered an injury while making a diving catch during Saturday’s scrimmage that will result in him missing the start of the 2019 season. He is a relentless competitor that will come back stronger and be ready to compete this season.”
If Juwan Johnson can suit up against Auburn, he will have game-changing potential. The graduate transfer from Penn State had 25 catches for 325 yards and a touchdown in 2018. Johnson had over 1,000 career receiving yards for the Nittany Lions.
Injuries are shaking up the depth chart and giving young receivers chances to make an impact in week one. This group includes redshirt freshmen Bryan Addison and JJ Tucker, and true freshman Josh Delgado.
To further add to the challenge, Auburn has one of the nation’s most talented defenses. The team allowed only 19.2 points per game in 2018, and they have a veteran secondary.
“The secondary, they’re all back but one, and really it’s senior leaders back there, so [we’re] feeling really good about our defense,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.
The Oregon receivers will face their first test on Aug. 31 against Auburn in Arlington, Texas.