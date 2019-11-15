Brooke Nuneviller stepped off the court on Sunday after contributing nine kills in a loss against Washington State, second highest on the team. It’s hard to imagine that last season she played the position of a defensive libero.
After a breakout freshman season, the Arizona native has been shifting to a different mindset, from the defensive strategy of a libero to the attacking style of an outside hitter.
“I’m trying to put balls to the floor, and I think I’m getting more comfortable in the position, being more aggressive,” Nuneviller said. “The more reps I get and the more game time, I’m just going to keep getting better.”
This is not the first time Nuneviller has switched positions. In high school, she transitioned from outside on her high school and club teams to libero during the summers playing overseas with the U.S. Youth National Team.
Nuneviller thrived defensively with 580 total digs last year, the third-most in Oregon single- season history, helping lead the Ducks to an Elite Eight run. She also won Pac-12 freshman of the week four times, which tied for the most in the league.
Additionally, she earned AVCA All-American honorable mention, all-Pac-12 honorable mention, Pac-12 all-freshman honors and she was named the AVCA Pacific North Region freshman of the year.
On top of her immense success last season, Nuneviller’s position at libero also helped her take a role as a leader, despite it being just her first season.
“Every team needs someone to bring energy to get us out of tough situations, and I think that’s something that I’ve been pretty good at so that’s something I want to keep up and take it to another level,” Nuneviller said.
The Ducks are a very young team, with only three upperclassmen and 10 freshmen, so Nuneviller continues to be a leader and a resource for the younger players.
“We’re really growing. I’d like to see where we could go if everyone will just stay in every point and keep working,” head coach Matt Ulmer said. “We have a chance to be successful.”
The Ducks have struggled this season, after finishing their 2018 season at No. 9 in the AVCA poll and opening the 2019 season at No. 11. After two losses at home against Washington and Washington state, they sit at 6-13 and 3-11 in Pac-12 play.
Nuneviller has been a leader, keeping the positive energy and helping the Ducks fight for every point, keeping the recent games close.
She suffered an ankle injury during the Ducks’ match against Washington State on Oct. 11 but has bounced back and continues to progress offensively.
“Brooke Nuneviller is just such a stud,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer attributed Nuneviller’s recent success to settling into the position and focusing.
On Oct. 25 in a match against Arizona State, Nuneviller racked up 11 kills and 20 digs, recording her 11th double double of the season and marking her third match of the year with at least 20 digs.
As the season progresses, Nuneviller continues to adjust to being an outside hitter and the Ducks grow and mature as a team.
“We just keep getting better every time we step on the court,” Nuneviller said.
