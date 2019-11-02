LOS ANGELES – Oregon needed to flush out what transpired in the first quarter.
USC, on its opening drive, drove down the field in 16 plays for 81 yards and capped it off with a passing touchdown to put the Ducks behind 7-0 early in the game. USC would follow up its opening drive with a field goal to put Oregon down 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Oregon’s offense only accumulated 16 total yards in the first quarter, and the Ducks amassed more penalty yards (26) than offensive yards in the first quarter.
Following a turbulent first 15 minutes on both sides of the ball, No. 7 Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) dominated USC (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) and gave the Trojans their worst home loss since 2009 by a score of 56-24.
“We started a little bit slow, but once we got going we really got going,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “We played with a lot of emotion and passion, and sometimes too much, but found a way to overcome some of those self-inflicted issues.”
The Ducks’ emotion turned into negative results in the first half, but key plays were able to help turn the momentum on their side.
After a 10-0 start by the Trojans, Oregon answered with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown by Justin Herbert to bring the Ducks within three. The drive was set up by a Verone McKinley III interception.
Oregon’s defense, following the McKinley interception, began to turn the tide for the Ducks.
USC was nearing the end zone as it was on the Oregon 3-yard line when the game flipped to Oregon’s favor. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis rolled right to avoid pressure from La’Mar Winston Jr., but Winston was able to grab hold of Slovis’ legs. Drayton Carlberg came from behind to knock the ball out of Slovis’ hands to force the fumble.
“I just keep pursuing to the ball. We really emphasize pursuit,” Carlberg said. “It meant a lot. Our defense talks a lot about three or nothing in the red zone. When I can help that out, it’s big to me.”
Carlberg helped set up a nine-play, 98-yard drive to give Oregon a 14-10 lead.
Slovis’ rough game continued, as on the next drive he was picked off by Brady Breeze, who returned it for a touchdown to give Oregon a quick 21-10 lead.
USC responded with a touchdown of its own to cut down the lead right before halftime. Oregon, again, responded with a 100-yard kickoff return by Mykael Wright to swing the game in Oregon’s favor heading into halftime.
“They provided all the momentum, those two plays took us into the locker room with a lot of juice,” Cristobal said. “Those two things were monstrous in terms of momentum.”
Oregon came out of the half and scored four straight touchdowns. The only thing that briefly slowed down Oregon’s attack was an injury to Herbert.
Herbert took a helmet to the knee from a defensive player that kept him down on the field for some time. Herbert walked off the field under his own power, and two plays later he returned. Herbert capped off Oregon’s drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson.
“I knew it wasn't anything bad. I was just down there in a lot of pain,” Herbert said. “Didn’t want it to be that big of a deal.”
Herbert’s injury didn’t seem to bother him, as he completed 21 of his 26 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown. Herbert completed 20 of his final 21 passes after starting the game 1-for-5.
All three of Herbert’s touchdown passes found Juwan Johnson, who finished the game with three scores and 106 yards.
“Herbert is a warrior and a true competitor,” Troy Dye said. “Whatever 10 does we follow, that’s our real leader of the team. He really showed the team how to fight.”
The Ducks now enter their second and final bye week of the season. Oregon, following a statement road win, will await its first ranking for the College Football Playoff on Tuesday.
“Without question, I feel that we need to be in that conversation,” Cristobal said. “I’m not going to shy away from that. That’s just a matter of fact.”
