Oregon right-hander Adam Maier was selected 215th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft Monday.

Maier has had an unlucky road, with COVID-19 wiping out most of his first two collegiate seasons and an injury knocking out most of his third season. He transferred to Oregon from the University of British Columbia before last season, and he made three starts before going down with an elbow injury.

If not for the injury, Maier might have gone in the first few rounds. The expectation is that he’ll return to Oregon for the 2023 season, with the chance to build his stock and go higher in the draft. He impressed scouts last summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League, making tremendous strides on his slider.

Going into the draft, Maier was ranked as the No. 154 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 329 by Prospects Live. He was unranked by MLB.

It will be interesting to see if Maier does indeed return to Oregon, or if he elects to sign. His pick carries an estimated value of $215.20k. With the Braves still selecting him relatively high, they'll likely put forth a lot of effort into signing him.

He's the fifth Duck selected in the 2022 MLB draft, joining Jackson Cox (second round), Josh Kasevich (second round), Anthony Hall (fourth round) and Brennan Milone (sixth round).