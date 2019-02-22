On Thursday, Oregon sophomore Addie Lacewell was named the NCATA Athlete of the week because of her strong performance in helping lead No. 2 Oregon over No. 3 Quinnipiac on Sunday, 268.605-264.775.
With her role as a base, Lacewell, from Naperville, Illinois, helped the Ducks score a 9.50 or higher in seven heats, including scoring Oregon’s first perfect-10 of the season in the compulsory toss. She also helped the Ducks score a 9.80 in the five-element acro, the six-element acro and the open pyramid.
Lacewell averaged a score of 9.71 over the nine total heats she participated in outside of the team event, said Oregon head coach Keenyn Won.
“It’s been pretty competitive this season,” Won said. “Our first meet was on a pretty heavy meet week, so there’s a lot of meets and you’re going against some of the best athletes in the country. But the cool thing about Addie getting athlete of the week is she doesn’t tumble, she is a specialist with basing … [It’s] pretty phenomenal, very well deserved from her and super exciting.”
Lacewell is Oregon’s first athlete to earn the honors since senior Taylor Galvin earned it on March 28, 2018, when she posted a pair of perfect scores in Oregon’s win against Hawaii Pacific.
In last week’s standings, Oregon senior Casi Jackson was an honorable mention for the category.
Additionally, in week three, senior Hannah Blair was named an honorable mention for the specialist of the week. In her individual open tumbling pass, she scored a 9.70 and later helped the Ducks score a 9.25 in the team’s trio tumbling pass.
Oregon returned home to Eugene this week and will host its second meet of the season. The Ducks will compete against Arizona Christian on Saturday at 5 p.m.
