Abu Kigab announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he will be heading to Boise State after he left the program earlier this month.
Kigab played in 10 games, averaging 15 minutes and 2.6 points per game with Oregon this season prior to leaving the team. The Ducks have struggled this year with injuries and Kigab's transfer has added to Oregon's problems with depth.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore from Canada played eight minutes in Oregon's game against Boise State this year, which was his last game in an Oregon uniform.
As a freshman, Kigab played in 35 of Oregon's 36 games and had a career-high 13 points.
The Ducks have just eight healthy scholarship athletes on the roster.
