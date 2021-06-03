Three Ducks — Aaron Zavala, Gabe Matthews and Tanner Smith — have been named All-Americans.
Zavala was named to the second team after putting up a monster season in which he posted a .538 on-base percentage, good for second in the nation. He also set Oregon single-season records for walks and runs scored. It’s the second year in a row that he’s been named an All-American, as he was a third-team selection in the shortened 2020 season.
Matthews and Smith were named to the third team. Matthews started his fifth year of Ducks baseball slowly, but quickly revved into gear. He wound up batting .326 with a .351 OBP and a .561 slugging percentage. He broke multiple Oregon all-time records, including hits, doubles and RBIs.
Smith enjoyed a breakout 2021 season, batting .324 with a .420 OBP and .546 SLG. He led the Pac-12 and set an Oregon single-season record with 23 doubles, which was also the fourth-most in the nation.
The three Ducks join Kenyon Yovan as All-Americans after Yovan was named to the preseason All-American first team.