The Texas Rangers selected Aaron Zavala, with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft on Monday.
Zavala’s stock skyrocketed during a dominant 2021 campaign where he batted .392/.525/.628, leading the Ducks to host a regional. Entering the draft, he was the No. 76 overall draft prospect.
Whether Zavala will sign with the Rangers or return for another year at Oregon remains to be seen. The Oregon baseball program is on the rise, and the team is hungry for another run, but Zavala’s pick comes with an estimated value of $1.95 million.
Regardless, it’s a huge accomplishment for the right fielder. He's the third highest Oregon draft pick in the modern era, behind Tyler Anderson (No. 20, 2011) and David Peterson (No. 20, 2017).
Other draft eligible Ducks include Cullen Kafka, Robert Ahlstrom and Kenyon Yovan.