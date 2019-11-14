In the $68 million weight training facility, Oregon’s strength and conditioning coordinator Aaron Feld filmed the last episode of his “Squatober” series as he attempted to squat 600 lbs — the weight of an average adult male tiger. Donning a bright green Oregon wrestling mask, Feld effortlessly lifted the weight and proceeded to wish his viewers a happy Halloween. That is the kind of enthusiasm Feld brings to the Oregon football program.
Before Feld found himself at Oregon as a strength and conditioning coach, he was the long snapper for Mississippi State during his sophomore and junior years of college. Feld graduated in 2010 with a masters in exercise science and earned certifications from the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.
He began his strength training career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He was head strength trainer for the football team and assisted with the women’s basketball team for one year. He then went on to bigger and better things with a move to a football powerhouse, the University of Alabama, where he volunteered. His time as an unpaid intern at Alabama led him to cross paths with Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal, who coached the offensive line. After a short stint in Tuscaloosa, Feld didn’t stray far as he took a job as the head strength coach for all sports at the University of North Alabama. After that, he moved on to the University of Georgia, where he spent two years, before finally finding himself a home in Eugene, recently signing a contract extension that will keep Feld at the University of Oregon until at least January 2021.
Feld can attribute much of his immediate rise to fame to a brief camera shot of him and his handlebar mustache that aired on ESPN during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship. People noticed it and people liked it.
Feld chalked the start of his iconic mustache up to a brief winning streak before he arrived in Oregon.
“At one point, this mustache was undefeated,” Feld said. “And you don’t shave an undefeated mustache.”
His easily recognizable facial hair has led to other endeavors such as a clothing company, and even an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, where he discussed his “Fill the Sleeves” campaign. It started out as a challenge to other strength and conditioning coaches around the country but blossomed into larger challenges and goals. He started challenging other coaches to a 45-day challenge in which participants would attempt to do 100 bicep curls and 100 tricep extensions each day. When Feld was away from the weight room, he found different ways to get his reps in. Whether it’s lifting rocks on the beach or stretching resistance bands on the tops of mountains, Feld gets creative when it comes to weight training.
Feld and his wife, Brittany Burgess Feld, seem comfortably transplanted from the South to the Pacific Northwest. "'Fill the Sleeves” is more than a campaign and is now a clothing line. The couple donated an unexpected $10,000 of profits to the Special Olympics in 2018.
But Feld’s main duty on the field and in the weight room is to prepare his players for the next week. The team’s offensive line and running backs are the ones who benefit the most from Feld’s knowledge. In the beginning of the season, Oregon relied heavily on the running game with transfers and injuries to its receiving corps.
Oregon’s running game has been elevated this season, thanks to its talented and experienced offensive line. All of the starters stand over 6 foot 2 and weigh over 295 pounds. In an attempt to reshape their players, the strength and conditioning staff has been working closely with the offensive line especially.
No. 1 overall JUCO player, offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, arrived to Oregon at 380 lbs. He managed to get his weight down to 330 with the help of Feld and his team. Aumavae-Laulu and the entire offensive line took part in the offseason workouts and lost weight. Things like height, weight, body fat, body composition and nutrition are all taken into consideration when creating an exercise plan.
“That’s a tribute to coach Feld and his staff,” offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. “They might’ve lost some weight, but they’ve gained power, they’ve gained strength and they’ve gained explosion.”
While some players are trying to lose weight, tight end Patrick Herbert has added 25 pounds since his arrival at Oregon. Cristobal thinks high-school athletes don't get the nutrients they need.
“Their breakfast is a bag of chips and a glass of Gatorade,” Cristobal said.
When the players get to college, they gain access to more nutritious foods as well as better exercise regimes. Herbert’s weight gain is a perfect example of the strength staff doing their job.
The position group that needs the most explosion is by far the running backs. Seeing a hole created by the line, the backs have a split second to attack before the defense closes in. Balancing speed and explosion is crucial.
In the past, speed has been Oregon’s calling card. LaMichael James, De’Anthony Thomas and Devon Allen are just a few notable players. All of these athletes went on to compete at the next level, whether it be the NFL or running track professionally.
Oregon’s backfield this season can surely outrun almost anyone. CJ Verdell bulked up this offseason, but it’s not just to power through his opponents. He said this offseason that he wanted to improve his blocking skills and maintain his health.
“Feld and the weight staff,” Verdell said. “The program they got us on definitely helped me out a lot.”
Recognizing the types of players that come through the Oregon football program is a strength Feld and his staff have. Whether that be 6-foot-2, 220-pound Cyrus Habibi-Likio or 5-foot-8, 180-pound Jaylon Redd, Feld must have tailored workouts ready for action.
Feld and his staff are responsible for a lot of the behind-the-scenes work with the team. While he has no say in the depth chart and who plays, he must keep every athlete in peak condition in case an opportunity comes knocking. Keeping players healthy for the long run is difficult, but luckily Oregon has state-of-the-art training facilities and a staff to go with it.