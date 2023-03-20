Coming out of the half, the Oregon women’s basketball team led by three.

It was in need of a big quarter in order to survive Rice University and advance to the next round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Ten minutes later it came: A 16-2 run, capped off by a three pointer from guard Endyia Rogers to end the third quarter. It was a good indication that this team could close out the Owls.

This second half shift of energy led to the Ducks defeating the Owls in the second round of the WNIT 78-53 at Matthew Knight Arena.

It was a result that came from that change in momentum. During halftime, the team collectively realized the areas of play they needed to clean up and knew they were capable of turning this game around.

“We have shown that when we can guard, make things happen and get out in transition, we’re pretty good,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “And we were in the second half.”

Freshman Grace VanSlooten was an integral piece of the second half success. In the first half of the game, she had only two points. But, she created better opportunities and finished more shots bringing her total to 17 points along with four rebounds.

“Grace was an entirely different player in that second half,” Graves said. “Her energy and production changed the game.”

After coming off an injury and a short hiatus from playing, she has been working to get back to the player she showed earlier this season.

“Obviously coming off an injury, getting back to your routine can be hard and that took a while,” VanSlooten said. “Coming off the win a few days ago, that felt good.”

Veteran players Te-Hina Paopao and Rogers came into this game after impressive performances in the first round. They both had important contributions to this second round victory.

Paopao totaled 17 points and seven rebounds. While Rogers had 19 points and shot 3-of-4 from the 3-point line and also had seven rebounds.

Center Phillipina Kyei is continuing to grow into her role as the center where she recorded a career high eight blocks tonight.

“I think she’s got a ton of potential and she showed it tonight,” Graves said.

The third round of the WNIT picks up again on Thursday. The Ducks will take on San Diego at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.