On Oct. 22, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0) defense will be tasked with shutting down the dynamic rushing attack of the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0) led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet.

For the sixth time, Autzen Stadium will host a top-10 matchup. In the previous five, the Ducks are 5-0. This is the first top-10 matchup where former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly is on the opposing sideline.

Kelly has his team riding high off a hot 6-0 start to their 2022 campaign with their win against the reigning Pac-12 champions: the Utah Utes.

In the contest between the Utes and Bruins, UCLA relied on its one-two punch in the backfield (Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet) to pull off the win.

While Thompson-Robinson is very effective on the ground, he threw for 299 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, proving he doesn’t need to rely on his legs. Thompson-Robinson has averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 42 carries for 231 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Charbonnet ran all over the Utah defense as he rushed for 198 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. These numbers bring Charbonnet’s season total to 87 carries for 615 yards, six touchdowns and an average of 7.1 yards per carry, which is good for third best in yards per carry and second most rush yards in the Pac-12.

Guess who’s first and second in the conference in yards per carry? The Ducks’ own one-two punch in senior quarterback Bo Nix and sophomore running back Mar’Keise Irving.

Led by this dynamic duo, Oregon’s rushing offense ranks 10th in the FBS and first in the Pac-12. UCLA’s, on the other hand, is no slouch, as they’re ranked 20th in the country and second in the conference.

That rank may worry Duck fans, but the UCLA backfield has yet to see a defense of this caliber. Led by Brandon Dorlus and DJ Johnson on the defensive line and Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell on the second level, Oregon’s rush defense is ranked 13th in the FBS and first in the conference.

If the Ducks’ defensive line wants to find success, then they need to contain Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet in the backfield, especially when Kelly calls read options and zone run plays. Charbonnet is a bruising runner who bounces off of tackles, so Oregon will have to rally to the football when he totes the rock.

With designed pressures on blitzes and defenders shooting their proper gaps, look for the Bruins’ running lanes to diminish.

Once those gaps disappear, it will be difficult for UCLA to set up their play action passing game, which is when they take their deep shots downfield.

Assuming UCLA’s rushing offense is stagnant in this contest, Thompson-Robinson will try to take over the game himself. He’s thrown for 15 touchdown passes to just two interceptions, respectively tied for 22nd and 18th in the nation. His quarterback rating of 88.4 is the fifth best in the FBS.

Thompson is a twitchy athlete who can make defenders miss on a dime and leap over you, which isn’t too surprising considering he also played wide receiver at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thompson-Robinson’s athletic background is indicative of why he plays on a Pac-12 player of the year and Heisman Trophy level. Vegas currently has him listed as the sixth best odds at +2000 to win the prestigious award.

With ESPN’s College GameDay show coming to Eugene for the first time since 2018, expect the Oregon faithful to bring electricity from 6 a.m. until the final whistle blows. Tune into FOX this Saturday at 12:30 p.m as the No. 10 Ducks host the No. 9 Bruins in the battle of the unbeatens in Pac-12 play.