The Ducks’ quarterback room is not only made up of two prominent players, but two unique stories.
Following Justin Herbert’s departure from the University of Oregon, Tyler Shough, a junior, was the stand-alone candidate to take the helm of the offense. In the offseason, this changed when Boston College graduate transfer Anthony Brown made the cross-country journey to Eugene.
“You can’t replace a guy like Justin Herbert,” Shough said. “I’m just trying to be myself, trying to be Tyler, and write my own story.”
Shough has two seasons in Eugene under his belt and leads the race for the starting role but still embraces the opportunity to learn alongside Brown.
“It’s honestly been the best thing for me and the quarterbacks because [Brown] brings a level of maturity because he’s an older guy,” Shough said. “He has a good understanding of football itself. He’s a great guy, great friend and overall just a great addition to the team.”
Graduating high school in 2018, Shough was ranked the number one quarterback prospect in the state of Arizona by 247Sports. Shough, a four-star, was recruited by many of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Georgia and Michigan, before he ultimately committed to North Carolina.
Soon after, Shough flipped his commitment from UNC to the University of Oregon.
The Chandler, Arizona native took a back seat in the Ducks’ offense after arriving in Eugene, but he’s relished the opportunity to learn under Herbert.
“We’ve grown much as friends and players,” Shough said, following his first year with the Ducks. “The past year I’ve gotten to learn from him and watch him and study his tendencies. I think this whole past redshirt season I’ve learned so much from him and all the guys.”
Shough, much like Herbert, has always been a natural competitor.
“When [Shough] was young, playing baseball, he was playing up two levels and I think he was nine or ten playing with 12 and 13 year-olds. He was pitching, and gave up a home run,” Shough’s father, Glenn Shough said. “The kid blasted one over the fence on a pitch that he threw. Most kids his age would probably cry, or melt down, but he didn’t. The next inning, he was the lead-off hitter, and stroked a double out to center field. His psychology of being a competitor was present at a very young age.”
Brown’s always been similar in that regard.
From youth sports to taking over his team’s offense as a freshman in high school, he’s never been one to back down from a challenge.
“I trusted him, he trusted me,” Brown’s high school offensive coordinator, Jeff Papcun, said. “As a freshman, I allowed him to run a two-minute offense by himself without calling any of the plays.”
Brown’s road to Eugene was marked by trials and tribulations. After utilizing a redshirt in 2016, Brown arose as a starter for the Eagles the following season. He would play only 10 games that season before suffering a season-ending injury.
“I told him: ‘Keep your head up, keep pounding. You’ll get back out there, just believe in yourself,’” Papcun said.
Brown returned to start all 12 games the following year, leading the Eagles to a 7-5 season record and an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, where they lost to Iowa by a touchdown.
That year, Brown became just the fifth Boston College quarterback to throw for 20 touchdowns in a season. His season high came against Wake Forest, when the Cliffwood, New Jersey native threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns.
After starting the first six weeks in 2019, Brown suffered a lower leg injury during the Eagles’ matchup with North Carolina State that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.
“He’s a tough guy,” Eagles head coach Steve Addazio said in a post-game press conference. “He’ll bounce back.”
Addazio was right. Brown did bounce back, and one year later, he’s competing for a starting gig on one of the nation’s top programs.