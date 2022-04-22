When former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his transfer decision in December 2021, it came as a surprise. A born and bred product of the southeast, it was natural to assume he’d stay close to his roots, or even remain in the southeast conference.

But instead, he’d move nearly 3,000 miles away from his former school and family, to join an Oregon offense that many felt already had its guy under center.

By the end of last season, Ducks fans had grown more than comfortable with former 5-star recruit Ty Thompson taking the reins in 2022. Nix’s commitment ignited an offseason quarterback competition for the third straight season.

“Ty [Thompson], Jay [Butterfield] and Bo, all of them are in that competition,” Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said. “We rotate who they throw to every single day.”

Whether or not Nix emerges as Oregon’s starting quarterback come Sept. 3 in Athens, Georgia, remains to be seen. But regardless of the ongoing and untelling competition, Nix possesses traits unlike his positional cohorts in-game college experience and a suitcase full of wisdom.

He’s quarterbacked under four different offensive regimes and three different head coaches, playing in 34 games along the way.

“I’ve grown and matured a lot. I have a lot of experience. I’ve played in a lot of games, seen a lot of defenses and been around a lot of different teammates,” Nix said. “I’ve adapted to change over time, and I’ve started to really embrace the challenges where I’m at right now.”

Nix started in all but three games in his three seasons at Auburn. Last season, he threw for 2,294 yards and 11 touchdowns. His three interceptions in 2021 was tied for the third best in the nation.

In his first season at Auburn in 2019, he played under Dillingham, who recently took over offensive play calling duties for Oregon’s new-look coaching staff.

“It’s awesome. He’s competitive. He loves to learn. He loves football. It’s great for guys to get around somebody that has that experience,” Dillingham said of Nix.

Dillingham has experienced first hand the value of bringing in experience to accompany young quarterback talent. He did so last season at Florida State, bringing in junior Louisville transfer Jordan Travis to join two underclassmen at the position.

“That guy raised the level of play for everyone in the room,” Dillingham said of Travis.

Embedded in a group of less experienced quarterbacks, Nix is making the most of an opportunity to impart knowledge on the younger guys.

“I’m just excited to be around this group, around these quarterbacks, they’ve been great,” Nix said. “I can’t ask for a better situation.”

Even as they compete, Nix’s new teammates have an appreciation for what he brings to the table, especially the intangibles.

“I really like Bo, he’s been a blessing to me these past couple months, and I’m very grateful for everything he’s done, especially for this team, and for myself,” Thompson said. “I mean, everyone likes to pin the quarterbacks against each other, especially when we’re competing, but it will never be like that with Bo.”

His long, winding college career has given him an arsenal of leadership skills, many of which he’s applied from the moment he touched down in Eugene. His teammates and fellow quarterbacks have taken note.

At morning practices, it’s common to see Thompson and Nix huddled together after trading rep for rep in drills, talking the X’s and O’s.

“Whether it’s I’m running by him, ‘Hey, did you see what the safety did there? Was my decision right?’ or it’s ‘Did you see the mike blitz?’ or whatever happened. We just ask what each other saw and what we would’ve done,” Thompson said.

As the quarterback competition continues on through the spring and summer, Nix will continue to lead and share knowledge with his fellow quarterbacks and teammates. While the starter will arise eventually, Nix has proven his worth to the unit no matter his position on the depth chart.

“I see guys who are helping each other,” Dillingham said. “That’s what you want. I’ve always been a part of quarterback rooms that truly care for each other, and that’s how you raise the level of play. Our goal is not who is the guy who takes the first snap. Our goal is how we can all become the best players we can possibly be.”