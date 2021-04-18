While half of Oregon track and field competed at home in Eugene, the other half traveled to Tucson, Ariz. to take part in the annual West Coast Classic. The one-day meet consisted of distance and throwers at Hayward Field, while the sprinters and jumpers headed to Roy P. Drachman Stadium.
Both Oregon men’s and women’s teams racked up first place in Tucson, with 88 and 106 points, respectively.
In the first event of the day, the Oregon women finished in first and second places in the long jump with valiant efforts in the last two rounds. Redshirt freshman Alysah Hickey recorded a 6.47m/21-2.75, making her the No. 4 long jumper in program history. Senior Rhesa Foster finished in second at 6.36m/20-10.5.
“Every time we would come back from an indoor meet, I would say ‘Rhesa, I miss you,’” Hickey said. “It’s nice having her there to compete with because she’s been a guide for me. I know I can go to her for advice and support and we’re also cheering each other on. She’s been an awesome training partner for me and I’m so happy she’s back competing during the outdoor season.”
On the men’s side of the long jump, Oregon finished 2-3-4 with collegiate personal bests for all three jumpers. Redshirt senior Isaiah Griffith snagged second place to lead the Ducks at 7.73m/25-4.5, followed by junior DJ Henderson at 7.54m/24-9. Redshirt sophomore Maxwell Shannon rounded out Oregon’s top finishes at 7.44m/24-5.
Tori Sloan finished second in the high jump with a personal best clearance of 1.78m/5-10, moving into a tie for No. 8 in program history.
Oregon’s Jonathan Harvey followed up a personal best in the 110 meter hurdles at 14.02 with a first place victory in the 400-meter hurdles with a season-high time of 51.14. Junior Will Mundy finished behind Harvey in second place in the 400-meter hurdles at 52.47.
The Ducks didn’t leave Arizona without lifetime bests, either.
Both the men and women swept the 100 meter race under Gaston Bouchereau and Kemba Nelson. Bouchereau recorded his best of 10.29 while Nelson broke her previous record, finishing at 11.18.
With a conjoined effort from both Tucson and Eugene, the Ducks are continuing strong in the outdoor season. The Ducks will stay in Eugene next weekend for a two-day Oregon Relays meet at Hayward Field.
