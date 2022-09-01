It’s almost that time of the year. College football is less than a week away, and for the Ducks, they have to get ready at a much quicker pace than usual.

In years prior, you would likely see the third and fourth-string guys getting action after halftime during these games with less-challenging opponents falling by double-digits in a flash. Recently, there’s been a change. In 2019, instead of an opponent like Portland State, Oregon squared off against Auburn, starting a new tradition of early-season matches with elite opponents.

The Ducks ended up losing that game but they have a chance for redemption on September 3. The defending champs host their former defensive coordinator’s new team in what looks to be a must-see game. Expectedly, the Bulldogs are rolling out with a different roster than last season, with many players from that team getting drafted in 2022.

Many missing pieces will be beneficial for the Ducks as they prepare for arguably their biggest game in recent history. The SEC powerhouse will be no easy task; many of their previous corps and added talent formulate a dangerous roster.

No matter who left in the offseason for Georgia, the one constant was that of the head coach. Kirby Smart, who is entering his seventh season with the Bulldogs. The dominant schemes that helped his team become one of the best defenses in the nation will be back with a revamped roster full of talent.

Out of the 15 leading tacklers from a season ago, only five will return to Athens in 2022. Highlighting those five is a near-complete secondary. Kelee Ringo is the lone returning corner and is set to have a dominant season. He ended 2021 with a championship-sealing pick-six and now takes over as the primary corner.

The rest of the defense took a big hit this offseason with five defenders being selected in the first round of last year’s draft alone. The departures of Trayvon Walker, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and many more will make Oregon's trip a little more manageable.

Oregon’s offensive line is arguably one of the most talented position groups on the roster. The Bulldogs will bring them their toughest matchup of the year with Nolan Smith returning for his senior season. Smith was the top-ranked recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. Much like recent Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux, Smith has been able to continue his prep school success at the collegiate level. The outside linebacker put up nine tackles for loss last season and was named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski trophy, given to the nation’s top defender.

The Bulldog offense lost some key players as well in the offseason. Both leading running backs were drafted and a handful of wide receivers either went pro or transferred. Georgia will not be joining the likes of Oregon, which began its season with a new quarterback at the helm.

Stetson Bennett comes back for his sixth year of college football, last clearly being his best. Bennett carried a 29-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio during his first full season as the Bulldogs’ starter. He will likely be looking for Brock Bowers as his No. 1 target. At the tight end position, he led all Georgia players in receiving last season with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.