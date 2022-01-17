In Kenny Dillingham’s last game at Auburn in 2019, his offense put up 48 points on No. 5 ranked Alabama — the most points allowed by the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban — as the Tigers came away with the win.
As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Dillingham also helped Bo Nix set program freshman records in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
That season the Tigers offense ranked third in the SEC and 28th nationally, with 33.2 points per game.
Dillingham’s had success everywhere he stepped foot. With Dan Lanning’s defensive specialties, Dillingham’s offense should be the perfect complement. He’s put up numbers at several different programs through the last five years, and this shouldn’t change as he takes on coordinating duties with the Ducks.
“Kenny is one of the most innovative minds in football and will bring a dynamic and explosive offense to Eugene,” Lanning said. “He has been a part of some of the most explosive offenses in college football during his coaching career, and we are eager to see that track record continue to grow at Oregon.”
Dillingham’s college coaching career began at Memphis, where he started as a graduate assistant in 2016 and then the quarterback/tight ends coach in 2017. In his third year at Memphis, Dillingham got the reins as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
In 2018, Memphis broke program records in total yards (7,324) and rushing yards (3,919). The offense ranked fourth in the nation in yards per game (523.1) and seventh in the nation in scoring offense (42.9 points per game).
Memphis’ rushing offense that season was dynamic, with Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. each reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Tony Pollard also did enough in the backfield to get drafted the following year, with over 500 yards rushing and 9 total touchdowns. Overall, Memphis ranked fourth in rushing offense (279.9 yards per game) and second in total rushing touchdowns (48).
With Travis Dye exploring his options in the transfer portal, Byron Cardwell looks to be the main guy in the backfield next fall. Given Dillingham’s rushing prowess, there's an opportunity for Cardwell to have an explosive sophomore season. With guys like Seven McGee, Sean Dollars and perhaps C.J. Verdell returning, Dillingham will have a lot of weapons to work with on the ground.
Following Memphis, Dillingham went to Auburn where he helped Nix to a record setting freshman year and a 9-3 season.
After one year with the Tigers, Dillingham headed to Florida State in 2020. Dillingham’s steller rush offense continued to be a career theme in his first season in Tallahassee, his team ranking 20th in yards per rush (5.11) and rushing yards per game (199.9).
Last year, Dillingham’s offense continued to flourish with six plays of 60-plus yards — a figure that ranks 18th in the nation. The Seminoles were also one of the best teams in the red zone, ending the year with 32 consecutive red zone scores, the second longest streak in the country.
Under Dillingham, the Oregon offense will be due for improvements across the board. Oregon, despite its arsenal of talent, was 41st in scoring offense in 2020 and 46th last year.
“Oregon is a national brand,” Dillingham said. “Being born and raised on the West Coast, the opportunity to be at Oregon –– a place known for explosive, high-powered offense –– is an honor and a privilege!”