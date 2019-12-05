Throughout the 2019 season, the Utah Utes have proven to be a legitimate candidate for a place in the College Football Playoff. Finishing the season ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 South and No. 5 in the nation, the Utes have one more obstacle standing in their way: a 10-2 Oregon squad. With a win on Friday, the Utes could very well pave their way to the College Football Playoff. But with a loss, their future would be left uncertain. The stakes have seldom been higher in Salt Lake City.
This won’t be the first time the Utes have been to Santa Clara, California. Last year, they took on Washington for the rights to a Rose Bowl appearance, and they were met with great resistance. The Utes were stymied by a stout Huskies defense, eventually losing 10-3. With a bad taste in their mouth from last season’s showing, the Utes will have another shot at it against the Ducks on Friday.
The Utah defense has received national recognition, sitting at No. 3 nationally in total defense. The Utes have shown great efficiency on the offensive side as well, ranking No. 3 in the Pac-12 in total offense.
The Utes defense, which allows only 11.3 points per game, has performed particularly well against the run. The Utes’ talented front seven allow an average of only 56.3 rushing yards per game.
Defensive end Bradlee Anae has been elite in both stopping the run and getting in on the pass rush. The senior from Laie, Hawaii, has been dominant, recording 12.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss this season.
The Utah defense has also done very well in disrupting the passing game throughout 2019. The Utes rank first in the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed at only 185.3 per game.
The Utah secondary features an arsenal of well-rounded defensive backs, at the center of which is senior Julian Blackmon. Blackmon leads the team in interceptions with 4 on the season, while Jaylon Johnson leads the Utes in passes defended with 10.
While Utah exhibits offensive talent across the board, it has become clear that their offensive identity lies in their ability to run the ball. With the help of senior running back Zack Moss, the Utes have been elite in this regard, leading the Pac-12 while tallying 34 total rushing touchdowns on the season. Moss leads the team as well as the Pac-12 in both touchdowns and yards per game, with 15 and 113.3, respectively.
Utah will face a desperate yet talented Oregon team on Friday in Santa Clara. The Ducks will surely throw the kitchen sink at them, and the Utes will be forced to stand tall if they hope to achieve their goal of a playoff berth.