The Ducks will host the California Golden Bears in Autzen Stadium this Saturday. Although analysts have labeled Oregon a 15-point favorite, it is vital that the Ducks not take Cal lightly. Boasting an explosive running game and a powerful defense, Cal is a threat on both sides of the ball.
Although Cal is no longer ranked, they have been one of the more impressive teams in the Pac-12 this season. Prior to last week’s 24-17 loss to now No. 20 Arizona State, Cal was ranked No. 15 nationally, only two spots behind Oregon. They held a 4-0 overall record after defeating UC Davis, Washington, North Texas and Ole Miss.
Despite ranking fifth in the Pac-12 in points allowed per game, the Cal defense features an explosive pass rush, ranking second in the conference in sacks, with a total of 13. At the heart of its rush defense is linebacker Evan Weaver. The senior has already recorded 77 tackles this season, leading the conference with an average 15.6 tackles per game. He’s been widely considered to be one of the most dominant linebackers in the nation. Another key player on the Cal defensive front is linebacker Cameron Goode, who’s currently fourth in the Pac-12 in sacks, with three on the season.
The California offense, on the other hand, hasn’t shared much of the same success. The Golden Bears rank second to last in the Pac-12 in total yards gained and dead last in passing yards. Cal’s trouble with the passing game could face further challenges with the loss of starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who suffered a right shoulder injury against Arizona State on Friday.
Although the Cal offense has struggled through the air, it has shown signs of life in its running game. With the help of a strong running back corps, Cal boasts the fifth-best rushing attack in the conference. Central to its success has been running backs Christopher Brown Jr. and Marcel Dancy. Brown ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in rushing, with 389 total yards and 4.3 yards per carry. Dancy has been dominant for stretches as well, ranking 16th in the conference in rushing, tallying 217 yards with 4.9 yards per carry.
With Garbers injured, it is expected that the California offense will rely even more on the run with back-up quarterback Devon Modster on the field. Before transferring to Cal, Modster spent his 2016 and 2017 seasons at UCLA but only saw action in five games in 2017.
For the Golden Bears, their offensive game plan will revolve mainly around the consistency of their running game. This will prove to be an incredibly difficult task for Cal, as the Ducks currently sit at No. 10 nationally in total defense.
It will be essential for Cal to shut down Oregon’s offense. The Ducks’ running game has struggled, which provides an opportunity for a strong defensive showing from the Golden Bears. Oregon’s passing game has been strong thus far, but if Cal is able to limit Herbert’s production through the air while continuing to stop the run, it could prove victorious.
