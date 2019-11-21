The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will make their way down to Tempe, Arizona, and take on an Arizona State Sun Devils team that has lost four in a row since starting 5-1. The 9-1 Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats in their last matchup, and did so in dominating fashion — a 34-6 win crowned the Ducks Pac-12 North division champions.
Oregon will face the winner of the Pac-12 South on Dec. 6 in the conference championship game. But for now, Oregon has its sights set on a floundering Arizona State team.
Last year, Arizona State’s head coach Herm Edwards led the Sun Devils to a runner-up finish in the South Division with a 7-6 record. This season, however, the Sun Devils are 5-5 with just two wins in the Pac-12. Edwards and Arizona State have now dropped their last four games in a row. ASU even lost to Colorado, giving the Buffs their lone conference win.
The ASU defense is giving up over 32 points per game in those losses, and opponents are doing most of the damage in the first half. Opposing teams have scored 28 points by halftime in each of the last three games.
The secondary is finding it hard to force turnovers and contain the passing game. Their four interceptions this season are tied for last in the Pac-12, and conference foes are throwing for nearly 300 yards per game. Those opponents include Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, who amassed 288 yards and four touchdowns in the Beavers 35-34 victory.
ASU’s run defense is more dependable when it comes to hindering other teams’ rushing attacks. Opposing teams are gaining just 109 rushing yards per game — third best in the conference, behind Oregon and Utah.
While the run defense has shown the ability to get stops, the Sun Devils’ rushing game has been sub-par, with just 115 yards per game that puts ASU in the bottom quarter of the Pac-12. And running back Eno Benjamin can’t seem to find a rhythm for the Sun Devils — Benjamin has fumbled in each of the last three games and is averaging just 56 yards rushing over that span.
Injuries have hampered ASU as well. Most recently, they lost starting defensive lineman George Lea, who was leading the team in sacks. The Sun Devils have had trouble keeping their quarterback corps healthy. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels injured his leg in the loss to UCLA, which led to him to miss the USC game as well. Freshman backup Joey Yellen is also questionable with a shoulder injury. Yellen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-26 loss to USC.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been the favorite target all year. Aiyuk leads the team with 53 receptions, 964 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Aiyuk was also named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after he returned a 63-yard punt for a touchdown against Oregon State.
A loss will without a doubt exile Oregon from the College Football Playoff. The Ducks can’t start thinking too far into the future, with ASU and rival Oregon State still on the regular season schedule.