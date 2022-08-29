After pulling off one of the greatest wins in program history against Ohio State on the road, the 2021 Oregon Ducks football team never seemed to achieve that same level of dominance for the rest of the season. It lost its last two games by double-digits to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

With last season in the rearview and a new coaching staff in place, the Ducks have light at the end of their tunnel— the 2022 season. Let’s check out Oregon’s 2022 schedule and analyze their opponents.

Week 1 vs Georgia, September 3

Head coach Dan Lanning will march the Ducks into a sold out Mercedes Benz Stadium to take on his former squad in the Georgia Bulldogs. This season opener will be an electric atmosphere as the Ducks will be looking to set the tone for this season, while Georgia will begin its national title defense.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has yet to be named the starter, but given his three years of experience in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the former Auburn signal caller is familiar with this opponent and provides the Ducks a great chance of winning this game. Aside from limiting turnovers on offense, the matchups between the Oregon linebackers and safeties versus the Georgia tight ends will be entertaining to watch — and will decide who comes out victorious.

Week 2 vs Eastern Washington, September 10

After their showdown with Georgia, the Ducks will return to Autzen for their home opener against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouse Eastern Washington University (EWU). The last time these programs met, Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams faced his former squad in his first season with the Ducks and led them to a 61-42 victory. Seven years later, there are new faces representing both schools. Oregon will look to dominate this game from beginning to end so it can rest its starters in the fourth quarter.

Week 3 vs BYU, September 17

BYU and Oregon haven’t matched up since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl, but BYU is still on a 5-0 win streak against the conference. The Ducks will look to cease that record by rattling veteran quarterback Jaren Hall with pressure and defensive formations to confuse the opposition. Prized transfer cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be tasked with shutting down Hall’s top target, Puka Nacua (former University of Washington receiver) who led them in receiving last season. This is a game that Oregon absolutely can’t overlook, or they will find themselves in a dog fight.

Week 4 at Washington State, September 23

The Ducks will travel to a hostile Pullman, Washington, environment. Washington State has spoiled Oregon’s season in the past, and with former Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward now under center for the Cougars, they’ll be looking to do it again. It will be interesting how the Ducks perform in their first away game of the season, and how Ward responds to the speed and scheme(s) of the Power Five level.

Week 5 vs Stanford, October 1

This is one Oregon has certainly circled on its calendar after the Cardinal served the Ducks their first loss of last season. Now, Stanford will come to a raucous Autzen Stadium and try to play spoiler again. The Ducks should be well-prepared for this matchup since their schedule is difficult from the start. Stanford only returns four starters on defense; look for offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to chalk up a game plan that exposes the Cardinals and leads the Ducks to victory.

Week 6 at Arizona, October 8

Back on the road again, the Ducks will travel to the southwest desert to take on a Jedd Fisch coached team for the second season in a row. Arizona figures to have a high octane offense with the additions of Washington State transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura (Freshman Player of the Year), UTEP transfer receiver Jacob Cowing, and former Oregon 4-star commit Tetairoia McMillan, among others. So, the Ducks will have to be focused and well-conditioned in this new climate as the Wildcats look to reestablish themselves as a football power in the conference.

Week 7, Idle

Oregon has its rest week halfway through the regular season.

Week 8 vs UCLA, October 22

This event is always a fun one, when legendary Ducks coach Chip Kelly faces the program he led while revolutionizing college football with his interpretation of the spread offense. Last year’s matchup resulted in a three-point victory for Oregon. The Ducks will have their hands full with the returning backfield of dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and bruising runner Zach Charbonnet. Look for defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to etch out a plan to eliminate the run game and force Thompson-Robinson to throw from the pocket.

Week 9 at California, October 29

Another matchup that Oregon can’t overlook is the Golden Bears. The Bears haven’t had a winning season under coach Justin Wilcox since 2019, but the last time the Bears hosted the Ducks, Cal came out on top. Oregon should blow this game open by halftime with the proper intensity and desire to bury their opponent. Week 10 at Colorado, November 5

Yet again, the Ducks will face an opponent that they should dominate, after Colorado lost its top corner (Gonzalez), receiver (Brendan Rice), running back (Jarek Broussard) and linebacker (Nate Landman). The run out of Ralphie the Buffalo is one of the most unique entrances in the nation, so Oregon will have to be dialed in for all 60 minutes. Look for the Ducks to run and pass all over the new look Buffaloes defense, who only return four starters.

Week 11 vs Washington, November 12

Perhaps the nastiest rival in the conference, the new-look Washington Huskies will trot into Autzen Stadium with a vengeance under new head coach Kalen Deboer. Deboer is already familiar with the Ducks’ roster as he faced them last season as head coach of Fresno State. However, this Oregon team will have a fresh scheme and several new starters. Oregon also went into a storming Seattle and won a dog fight 26-16. Look for this one to come down to the wire, as it did in 2018 when CJ Verdell scored a walk-off rush touchdown to send the Huskies in defeat.

Week 12 vs Utah, November 19

This is another one Oregon has likely circled a couple times, as Utah embarrassed the Ducks twice in three weeks last year. The reigning Pac-12 champ will have to replace its leader on defense after the departure of All-American linebacker Devin Lloyd, but it’ll return its best players on offense at quarterback, running back and tight ends. Now with Oregon sporting home field, the Ducks will look to shut down running back Tavion Thomas, who ran all over them for a combined 157 yards and five touchdowns in their two matchups last season.

Week 13 at Oregon State, November 25

Lanning’s first meeting in the newly renamed Oregon Classic should be a fun one — as most rivalries are. In Corvallis this year, Oregon will look to close its regular season out strong with a victory on the road. This matchup might not be as lopsided as some might think, based on a tough battle with Utah and state bragging rights on the line. Look for the Ducks’ defense to be a dominant force against the Beavers to handle.

The skyis the limit for this roster as they return 14 starters and many experienced players thrown into the fire the last couple seasons. With the combination of a new regime and culture, this season has the makings of an all-time one. Oregon will kick this season off in the Mercedes Benz Stadium versus the Georgia Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. on September 3.