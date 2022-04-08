Five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. announced his decision to commit to Oregon on CBS Sports Network, on Friday. Conerly Jr. chose Oregon over USC after 247sports projected he’d “100%” commit to the Trojans.

Conerly Jr. is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class and at No. 15 overall, he becomes the Ducks' top player. He’ll arrive at the University of Oregon in the fall once he graduates from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington.

Conerly Jr. might have to fight for a starting spot once he gets to Oregon, as the Ducks have five upperclassmen on the offensive line. Steven Jones is at left tackle and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is at right tackle.

Come 2023, however, Conerly Jr. will help replenish a Ducks offensive line that is slated to lose four seniors following the 2022 season.

The Ducks moved up to the No. 24 ranked recruiting class in 2022 after the signing.