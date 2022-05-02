Four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his decision to commit to the University of Oregon on CBS Sports Network, on Monday. Dickey chose the Ducks over Pac-12 rivals such as USC, UCLA, and Washington.

Dickey is the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and at No. 59 overall, he becomes the Ducks' top commit. He’ll arrive at the University of Oregon after his final season at Valley Christian High School in Palo Alto, CA.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Dickey will provide the Ducks with a versatile threat, who can make his man miss but also attack jump balls at their high point. Dickey joins cornerback Cole Martin as the Ducks’ second top-100 recruit.

Oregon sat as the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 before the signing and it will be interesting to see the rise they make in those standing after Dickey’s announcement.