Former Georgia running back commit Jordan James flipped his decision to the Oregon Ducks to begin 2022 National Signing Day.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back announced on Wednesday morning that he will be calling Eugene home after an impactful at-home visit from running backs coach Carlos Locklyn last week.
The sturdy running back out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is the only running back commit for the Ducks after the departure of former running backs coach Jim Mastro. The running backs room in Eugene will look vastly different in 2022. With the transfer of Travis Dye to USC and NFL Draft declaration from CJ Verdell, it will be a young stable of backs spearheaded by Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee.
James was committed to the Bulldogs throughout the early signing period and included them in his final three schools, but ultimately decided to choose Oregon on CBS Sports HQ.