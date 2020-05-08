Oregon football added another piece to its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, landing 4-star offensive tackle Bram Walden out of Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 6-foot-4, 270 pound offensive tackle, currently attending Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, ranks 14th in the nation in his position and 84th in the nation overall, according to 247 Sports. Walden chose Oregon over Washington, Washington State, Arizona and Arizona State.
Oregon’s 2021 offensive line will, potentially, need to fill the hole left by powerhouse Penei Sewell, assuming the star declares for the NFL draft after his junior season. According to 247 Sports, Walden can play multiple positions on the offensive line and has good agility and containment ability.
Walden is the second offensive tackle, and the seventh player overall, to be added to the 2021 class, joining Jackson Light.