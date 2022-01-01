Oregon opened the new year with a commitment from 2023 4-star cornerback Cole Martin.
Martin’s commitment begins Dan Lanning’s first full recruiting class.
Martin, a 5-foot-11, 175 pound class of 2023 player from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, has plenty of connections to the Oregon program.
Cole’s father, Demetrice Martin, was recently hired to be Oregon’s cornerbacks coach on Dec. 23, 2021. “Coach Meat” worked alongside Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm at UCLA. Klemm was hired on Dec. 28, 2021.
Cole Martin is also familiar with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and was recruited by Lanning at Georgia.
Martin is expected to do some recruiting himself. The first commit in a recruiting class often assists in convincing more talent to jump on board.
Martin held offers from nine Pac-12 schools and other major programs like Georgia, LSU and Texas. He was down to USC, Colorado, Arizona State and UCLA before Oregon entered the mix.