Cornerback Jahlil Florence is coming north to Eugene. The 4-star recruit from San Diego announced his decision Monday afternoon live on CBS Sports.
The 2022 high school graduate from Lincoln High School in San Diego, Calif. ranks No. 74 on 247 Sports's list of top players in his class. Florence also ranks as the No. 9 cornerback and will join Khamari Terrell as the second 4-star defensive back to join head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks this week.
After enthusiastically putting on a Ducks hat then ceremonially throwing up the “O” during his at-home commitment announcement, Florence took to Twitter, posting a video of Oregon’s football facilities with the word “committed.”
Florence’s final decision came down to Oregon and USC, but Florence also toured Arizona, Michigan and Boise State. The talented corner choosing to leave his home state of California to play in Eugene speaks to the impact that Lanning is already having on his newly acquired program and the attention that the team is garnering nationwide.
With national signing day coming up on Feb. 2, the early commitment from Florence is key for an Oregon program looking to rebuild its 2022 class after the mass-exodus following Mario Cristobal’s departure as head coach.