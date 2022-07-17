Oregon has multiple players eligible for the 2022 MLB draft, which takes place Sunday through Tuesday.

The first two rounds (80 picks) will commence on Sunday at 4 p.m. Shortstop Josh Kasevich is ranked as the No. 58 draft prospect by Prospects Live and the No. 67 prospect by MLB, so he has a chance to be a day one pick.

High school commit Jackson Cox, a right-handed pitcher, could also be selected on Sunday. He’s ranked No. 45 by Prospects Live and No. 58 by MLB. Kasevich and Cox should be picked early on Monday if not selected Sunday.

Outfielder Anthony Hall (126 Prospects Live, 144 MLB) will likely be an early pick on day two (rounds 3-10). First baseman/DH Brennan Milone (282 Prospects Live) has a chance to be taken on Monday as well, with Tuesday looking more likely. An MLB team will also probably try to scoop up star pitcher Adam Maier, although he’s expected to return to Oregon after his injury-shortened 2022.

The Ducks have a slew of other draft-eligible players as well. The Daily Emerald will update this article with picks as they come in.