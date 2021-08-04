Sports copy editors read and edit every sports story the Emerald publishes. They work closely with sports reporters and editors to follow different sports schedules and edit game recaps promptly after the game. In addition to a basic understanding of the AP Stylebook rules and grammar, knowledge of sports and editing for sports is necessary for this role. Sports copy editors are the last line of defense from grammatical errors for the sports desk and must have the flexibility to follow various game schedules.
Responsibilities include:
Be available to edit stories, usually during evenings. The schedule may vary depending on the sports season and game schedules.
Attend an all-staff meeting each week and copy desk meetings every other week.