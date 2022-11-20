After playing a role in No. 12 Oregon’s heartbreaking loss to Washington last weekend, Oregon safety Bennett Williams did not sit around all week feeling sorry for himself.

Utah had the chance to take the lead with 4:15 remaining in the game and only being down by a field goal. On first-and-10, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising threw a pass intended for tight end Dalton Kincaid up the middle, but Williams had anticipated it and got the interception.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had nothing but praise when talking about Williams postgame.

“Bennett Williams is a tough kid that has high expectations for himself and when his best was needed he showed up,” Lanning said.

Williams' interception was not the only important defensive play in the game. After coming off a Washington game in which Oregon conceded 522 yards, its defense stepped up each time it seemed like Utah was going to pull ahead. Led by Williams, who tied his career-high with 14 tackles, Oregon pulled off the 20-17 victory.

Following its first conference loss of the season to Washington and with quarterback Bo Nix picking up an ankle injury, many counted out Oregon against a strong Utah team. This win keeps the Ducks’ Pac-12 title hopes alive.

Williams had his first of two interceptions with 14:02 to go in the second quarter. After an Oregon fumble on third-and-17, defensive lineman Jordon Riley tipped a pass from Rising intended for Kincaid. Linebacker Justin Flowe took Kincaid out on the play following the deflection and Williams was able to grab his first interception of the season.

“Those big moments, I feel like I’m made for that in terms of I gotta step up,” Williams said.

Later in the quarter, the defense was able to force an incomplete for a Utah turnover on downs at the Oregon 11. While the defense thrived, the second half was rough for the offense. After outscoring the Utes 17-3 in the first half, the game ended up being separated by just a Camden Lewis 41-yard field goal with 11:17 to go in the fourth quarter.

Despite allowing a Utah touchdown in the half, the defense won the game down the stretch. Following Williams’ second interception, the defense forced three incomplete passes in a row at midfield. Utah committed the turnover on downs with 1:57 left in the game, giving the Ducks the final possession in the victory.

“I’m so proud of the guys for stepping up,” Williams said on the defensive performance. “Especially after last week and a showing like last week to be able to step up, that was really impressive.”

Nix sealed the win with 1:43 left with a two-yard rush on third-and-1 for an Oregon first down. It allowed Oregon to retain possession for the remainder of the game.

With the offense putting the team on its back for most of the season, the defense was able to return the favor in a game where the offense did not look quite as strong as usual. They will look to have another strong outing in next week’s rivalry game against Oregon State to seal a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game.

“Now everything is right in front of us,” Williams said. “This was a big hump that we had to get over, but this next team is also really good.”