It is finally socially acceptable once again to have soup for dinner every night of the week, the most wonderful time of the year! Here are some of my favorite easy-to-make fall soup recipes, guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out. The perfect comfort food to combat Eugene rain, share these soups with friends, enjoy them while watching a movie or while studying for finals.
Creamy Tomato Soup
Ingredients:
1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
2 tbsp minced fresh parsley
1 tbsp finely chopped onion
¾ tsp dried basil
½ tsp salt
⅛ tsp pepper
¼ cup tomato paste
¾ cups nonfat dry milk powder
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
2 cups 2% milk
Directions:
Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer and uncover for 10 minutes.
Stir in tomato paste.
In a bowl, combine milk powder, flour. Stir in milk until smooth. Cook and stir until soup is thickened and heated through.
Black Bean Chili
Ingredients
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 medium onion chopped
2 tbsp chili powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
⅛- ¼ tsp cayenne
15 oz black beans (rinsed and drained)
1- ½ cups fresh or frozen corn (about 8 oz) thawed
1 large tomato, chopped
½ cup water
Shredded cheese (optional)
Directions
Add sauce, corn, beans, tomato, pepper, onion, water, and seasonings to a large pot. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered for about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.
Serve with cheese and enjoy!
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Ingredients
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup butter, cubed
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
1- ½ cups 2% milk
¾ cup chicken broth
1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a small saucepan saute onion in butter until tender.
Stir in flour, salt, and pepper until blended.
Gradually add milk and broth.
Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes).
Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese until melted.
Butternut Squash Soup
Ingredients
½ tsp olive oil
2 garlic cloves minced
1 onion diced
1 butternut squash peeled and diced into cubes
32 ounces vegetable broth
1-2 tsp salt
Directions
In a large (preferably a dutch oven) heat olive oil over medium heat.
Add onion and garlic. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes
Add cut-up butternut squash and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil then cover for 15-20 minutes or until squash is softened
Carefully pour soup into a blender or food processor. Add salt.
Blend until smooth. Serve in bowls with thyme if desired.