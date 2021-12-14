andreasecchi

 

It is finally socially acceptable once again to have soup for dinner every night of the week, the most wonderful time of the year! Here are some of my favorite easy-to-make fall soup recipes, guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out. The perfect comfort food to combat Eugene rain, share these soups with friends, enjoy them while watching a movie or while studying for finals.

 

Creamy Tomato Soup 

Ingredients: 

1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained

2 tbsp minced fresh parsley

1 tbsp finely chopped onion 

¾ tsp dried basil 

½ tsp salt

⅛ tsp pepper

¼ cup tomato paste

¾ cups nonfat dry milk powder

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 cups 2% milk

 

Directions: 

  1. Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer and uncover for 10 minutes. 

  2. Stir in tomato paste. 

  3. In a bowl, combine milk powder, flour. Stir in milk until smooth. Cook and stir until soup is thickened and heated through.

 

 

Black Bean Chili

Ingredients

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 medium onion chopped

2 tbsp chili powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

⅛- ¼ tsp cayenne 

15 oz black beans (rinsed and drained)

1- ½ cups fresh or frozen corn (about 8 oz) thawed

1 large tomato, chopped

½ cup water

Shredded cheese (optional)

Directions

  1. Add sauce, corn, beans, tomato, pepper, onion, water, and seasonings to a large pot. Bring to a boil. 

  2. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered for about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. 

  3. Serve with cheese and enjoy!

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Ingredients

¼ cup chopped onion 

¼ cup butter, cubed

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1- ½ cups 2% milk 

¾ cup chicken broth

1 cup cooked chopped fresh or frozen broccoli

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

 

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan saute onion in butter until tender. 

  2. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper until blended. 

  3. Gradually add milk and broth. 

  4. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes).

  5. Add broccoli. Cook and stir until heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese until melted. 

 

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

  1. ½ tsp olive oil

  2. 2 garlic cloves minced

  3. 1 onion diced

  4. 1 butternut squash peeled and diced into cubes

  5. 32 ounces vegetable broth

  6. 1-2 tsp salt

 

Directions

  1. In a large (preferably a dutch oven) heat olive oil over medium heat.

  2. Add onion and garlic. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes 

  3. Add cut-up butternut squash and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil then cover for 15-20 minutes or until squash is softened

  4. Carefully pour soup into a blender or food processor. Add salt.

  5. Blend until smooth. Serve in bowls with thyme if desired. 