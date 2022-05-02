Reporting the news is only half the battle — social media producers actually get that news into our audience’s hands. They produce social media content and social media journalism across a variety of platforms. Their work involves reading, summarizing and writing content as well as designing graphics and posts.
Responsibilities include:
Design social media graphics for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Work closely with the social media editor to create content for media campaigns or for event promotions.
Attend weekly all-staff meetings and desk meetings.