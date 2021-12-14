As we head into arguably the most stressful year of classes to-date, the concept of self care is now more important than ever, from prioritizing mental health to implementing small things that bit by bit make our days a little better. Aromatherapy is a great tool for not only practicing self care and natural remedies, but also in using our sensory brain to help navigate things like stress and anxiety.
Caution! Essential oils are highly concentrated plant extracts that should be used sparingly and with caution around pets and children especially. They are not intended to be used without extreme dilution and even then should not be used directly on the skin or consumed in any way.
Check out these tips and tricks on integrating aromatherapy into your life this year.
Invest in a diffuser of your preference
Diffusers are so popular these days it’s easy to find one that works for you and fits into your routine. There are a lot of different styles of diffusers, so do some research to find out which works best for you.
Evaporating/Ultrasonic Diffusers: Most common these days, ultrasonic or evaporative electric diffusers use water and essential oils to create a fine mist that is pumped throughout a room. These work great for small home spaces, offices or dorm rooms. If you’d like to take your diffuser on the go, search online for a portable version to be used in cars or while traveling.
Drop Diffusers: “Drop” diffusers are often DIY-materials such as terracotta, fabrics or cotton pillows that hold scents and can be refreshed repeatedly with new oils and combinations . The scented oil is added sparingly (2-3 drops per scent) and often lasts several days before fading.
Reed Diffusers: Reed diffusers are the classic and oldest version of diffusing that is still used commonly in households today, but for good reason. Reed sticks sit in essential oils that have been diluted slightly less than usual, and the scent travels up the reeds to slowly integrate into the air around it. This method is a bit more slow and steady than an electric diffuser, but is great for larger homes and doesn’t require a plugin.
Using smells as a regulation response
Have you ever smelled a certain scent that took you back in time to a certain memory or feeling? Our olfactory system, also known as our sense of smell, is closely connected to the parts of our brain that regulate emotions and feelings. Beyond enjoying a moment of nostalgia from a passing scent, it’s actually possible to train your brain into recognizing a certain scent as a signal to respond or feel a certain way.
For example, if you suffer from anxiety, pick a scent with calming properties (such as eucalyptus or lavender) and have it on-hand so when you start to feel odd, you can give it a sniff and focus on the scent rather than the anxiety. Eventually, your brain will begin to draw neurological pathways between the scent of choice and the process of calming down and regulating, and the process will become easier and easier.
Essential oil blends to test out:
Energy: 1 drop Rosemary, 1 drop Peppermint, 1 drop Lemongrass
Happiness: 1 drop Bergamont, 2 drops Lavender, 1 Grapefruit
Focus: 1 drop Lime, 1 drop Lemon, 2 drops Spearmint
Sleep: 2 drops Eucalyptus, 1 drop Peppermint, 1 drop Spearmint
Relaxing: 1 drop Frankincense, 2 drops Cypress, 1 drop Lavender