Good morning! It's Thursday, Dec. 1.
After the Ducks face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game this Friday, they will lose their offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead. Moorhead is set to return to the Akron Zips (where he worked for five years, including two years as an offensive coordinator), this time as the team’s head coach.
Speaking of moving on, yesterday congressman Peter DeFazio announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. “With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year,” he said in a statement. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Congressman for the Fourth District of Oregon.”
Plus, scroll down for photos of the men’s basketball game against UC Riverside (a 71-65 loss) and a review of “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”
Happy Thursday, everyone!
- Editor in chief Sarah-Mae McCullough