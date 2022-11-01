Eugene is a great place for the avid foodie, and if you venture slightly away from campus there are lots of new places to try. This day offers a highlight of some of the best restaurants Eugene has to offer that don’t get enough hype!
Breakfast: Jazzy Ladies Cafe
To begin this tasty tour, start on Oak Street, right across from the Gordon Hotel. Jazzy Ladies is the perfect place for a savory or sweet breakfast experience, some of their most interesting menu highlights are the Elvis Waffle, Balinese Benedict, and Harissa Sweet Potato Hash. All menu items are gluten-free, and there are vegan and dairy-free options available. To drink, consider their passion fruit mimosa, or a latte with music note foam art. Their newly renovated location has more indoor and outdoor seating as well as a bar. If you’re coming on a weekend, make sure to make a reservation! At a higher price point, menu items range from $14-$23 for a meal (not including appetizers or drinks).
Writer’s Favorite: Mixed Berry Waffle- One large rectangular waffle served with fresh berry compote, whipped cream, and maple syrup.
Coffee: Meraki Coffee Company
Named after the Greek verb they say means to do something with soul, creativity, or love, Meraki is the most aesthetically pleasing coffee house in Eugene. You might opt for something a little out of the box with the turmeric latte or espresso granita. The most interesting latte flavors include lavender, cardamom, almond, Irish cream, and rose. Drink prices range from $3-$6.
Writer’s Favorite: London fog with soy- Earl gray tea with steamed soy milk and a pump of vanilla. The perfect calming fall drink to have in hand, and a great lower caffeine option if you’re avoiding coffee.
Lunch: Pandita
Located at the corner of 11th and Mill and decked with character, this taqueria is a must-stop in Eugene. For an appetizer, consider the house queso for Pandito Fries. Taco choices include braised beef, adobo chicken, carnitas, and veggie. This restaurant has mostly outdoor seating and is best visited on a nice day. Many menu items are gluten-free or vegetarian. For a weekend lunch, any house margarita will hit the spot. The price point for most items at this restaurant ranges from $9-$16 for a meal, excluding appetizers and drinks.
Writer’s Favorite: Braised Beef Bowl- Served with brown rice, braised beef, pickled vegetables and slaw, salsa, and queso fresco, and crema.
Dinner: Chao Pra Ya
Located in the Whiteaker neighborhood, this hidden gem has authentic Thai food and a peaceful ambiance. Opt for stir-fries, soups, or noodles, and you won’t be disappointed. Beverage options include Thai iced tea, bubble tea, and a variety of mixed drinks. Popular menu items include red curry, pad thai, and tom yum soup. Most options can be made gluten-free and there are plenty of vegan options. The prices for dinner entrees range from $16-$20, but the servings are large.
Writer’s Favorite: Pad Him Ma Parn w/Tofu- A stir-fry with carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, onions, and cashews and chile. Their tofu is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and every stir-fry is served with rice.
Dessert: Salt and Straw
If you’re looking for a sweet treat, head to Oakway Center and you’ll smell the aroma of freshly made waffle cones. Salt and Straw is new to Eugene and has an assortment of interesting ice cream flavors including pear and blue cheese, arbequina olive oil, and strawberry honey balsamic w/ black pepper. A single scoop of ice-cream is $5.50.
Writer’s Favorite: Honey Lavender- This light purple ice-cream gets its floral flavor from the lavender and the honey lends its sweetness.