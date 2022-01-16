New Year's resolutions can feel a lot like starting the winter term: it begins really motivated, regimented and organized, but with time and the drab Oregon weather that motivation can fade. But, if you’re on top of it, small habit changes and self-discipline can carry you through the term. I would like to suggest a similar approach for New Year’s resolutions. Do yourself a favor and consider the small changes you can make that satisfy your long term goals. It’s not always easy to start small, but consistency will prove to be more impactful than taking on too much at once. Grab a pen and paper and roll up your sleeves: it’s time to make some small but meaningful changes.
Step one: Reflect on last year. What didn’t work? What did? Write out a reflection, look back at old text messages, photos, books you read, movies you watched and friends you made. If you notice repetitive messages or issues arising, that will indicate a good place to begin your goal setting. Think about the structures in your life: morning routine, what time you were getting to bed and how consciously you spent your days last year. Taking the time to get to know yourself and your habits is crucial for making progress. After all, you, more than anyone else, are aware of what you’re working with.
Step two: Look forward. What version of yourself do you want to meet at the end of 2022? Consider the people in your life and what kind of work you want to be doing. How many books have you read, what challenges have you overcome, how does your body feel? These are so important to consider when beginning to create goals for yourself. Write out a dream scenario for December of 2022. This should be fun, and it gives you a clear trajectory for your goal planning.
Step three: If you’re a bit stuck or overwhelmed looking to your future, locate sources of inspiration. Your heart tells you everything. I like to create a Mood Board to center the energy I’m seeking for the year. Rolling Stone, Vogue, GQ and various travel magazines help me when it comes to seeking inspiration. Cut out words, outfits, article excerpts and beautiful locations from magazines. Play music that makes you feel good and grab something to drink: tea, wine, water––whatever! With the help of some mod podge and a free afternoon you will really get your gears turning.
Life Hack: Mood Boards serve as a great spot for miscellaneous items you’ve gathered from the previous year. For 2021 I glued on postcards, sweet cards from friends and family, museum tickets etc. It’s a much better place for meaningful items than sitting in the bottom of a forgotten drawer.
Step four: Write your resolutions. Now is the time to articulate your goals. Take the information you’ve collected about your past and future and evaluate what is keeping you from achieving your honest desires. Make a big list or a small one. The important thing is to get it all written out –– you’re looking for something tangible here. Once you feel satisfied, choose around three or four goals to set your 2022 intentions with. Some can be as broad as be courageous or as specific as the number of meals you want to cook for yourself each week.
Step five: Be a little selfish and find out your “how.” This step might be the most important one for the success of your goals. Write out how you’re going to make them happen then take the time to actually follow through. Goals mean nothing if you don’t have a plan for achieving them. A little structure and focused alone time goes a long way. Read your goals each morning and plan out how you can make one step towards meeting them. This can take anywhere 5 or 25 minutes, it’s just important you’re consistent.