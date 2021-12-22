Oregon’s new head coach Dan Lanning is approaching another hire. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Colorado cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is expected to join Oregon as a defensive backs coach.
A Southern California native, Martin has strong ties to the Pac-12 conference. Prior to his time at Colorado, he spent time as a graduate assistant at USC and a defensive backs coach at Washington, UCLA and Arizona.
In line with Lanning’s other recent hires, Martin brings significant recruiting acumen to the Ducks. During his time with UCLA, the defensive backs coach served as the primary recruiter for 5-stars Jaelen Phillips (formerly the nation’s No. 1 recruit) and Darnay Holmes. Martin has played a key role in the recruitment of 20-plus 4-stars as well.
He has coached in 210 games as a full-time coach with 146 of them coming on the FBS/I-A. He has also coached in eight bowl games: 2010 Holiday, 2011 Alamo, 2012 Holiday, 2013 Sun, 2014 Alamo, 2015 Foster Farms, 2017 Cactus and 2020 Alamo.