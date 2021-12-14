As we enter the colder months, there is one hot cup of broth that college students famously adore: ramen. The affordable price and easy preparation make this noodle soup perfect for dorm living and busy students, but there is one downside: instant ramen is not exactly the most healthy meal you could eat. To give a quick dinner a boost, here are some additive ideas to up that nutritional value and make it taste even better.
Eggs
An essential part of any bowl of ramen is the egg. If you want to prepare eggs before making your ramen, you can boil eggs beforehand and make ramen eggs, or leave them plain. Other options include frying an egg separately to place it on top, or scramble an egg in the hot broth. For an easy poached egg, just gently drop an egg into the pot when you are cooking the noodles. For a vegan bowl of ramen, you can scramble an egg alternative the same way.
Protein
For an easy addition of protein to ramen, the best options are tofu or spam. You can pan-fry them on the side or prep them beforehand. Tofu can be pan-fried in sesame oil and teriyaki, or coated in flour and deep fried in vegetable oil. If you don’t want to dirty an extra pan, you can just chop up your protein and put it in with the broth.
Vegetables
For a nutritious punch, vegetables are a necessity. One of my favorite easy additions to a bowl of ramen is some chopped-up bok choy. It should cook quickly just simmered in the broth. Mushrooms are another option, but make sure to put them in when you boil the water so they have long enough to cook. Corn, peas and carrots are a classic trifecta found in most ramen cups, and they make an easy addition to any bowl of ramen. They are found frozen and canned making them easy to store without worrying about them going bad. For pork ramen, you can add some cabbage or lettuce, onions and radishes and garnish with cilantro and lime for a pozole-like flavor profile.
Extras
For the final additions, you can add some common sauces from your pantry like soy sauce or sriracha. If you are planning ahead, you can pick up some gochujang sauce for an extra spicy kick. For mix-ins, you can add red pepper flakes or cheese if you like Korean-style ramen. On top, cut up some seaweed, and green onions and finish with sprinkling sesame seeds to complete your beautiful bowl of ramen.
How to make ramen eggs
To make ramen eggs, you need soft-boiled eggs, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and a container. Make sure to not over boil your eggs or it won’t get that perfect gooey yolk that is so important. You can also steam your eggs for about 5 minutes. Peel them gently after cooling your eggs in an ice bath. Prepare a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and water to taste. You can add some garlic and ginger to the mix for extra flavor. Once you have your marinade, gently place your eggs in the container and cover them completely with your mixture. Then seal and leave them in your fridge for a couple of hours, overnight, or even a couple of days until you are ready to make your ramen, or eat them separately with some green onions and sesame for a tasty snack.