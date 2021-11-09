Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 11. Happy Veterans Day!
It’s an extra special Thursday for those affected by world wars and followers of history — and numerology. On Nov. 11 in 1918, the Allies of World War I and Germany signed the Armistice to end combat on the Western Front at, get this, eleven in the morning. Superstitious subscribers might recognize the date, 11/11, which is widely considered an auspicious symbol of luck and prosperity. So smile at a Veteran today, call your grandparent or make a wish.
With classes cancelled, some students have time to spare today. Maybe spend it on Marvel’s new “Guardians of the Galaxy” game on playstation. Gamers play as Peter Quill, a.k.a. Starlord, a.k.a. Chris Pratt in the movie adaptation. This version is set in a “unique vision of the Marvel universe,” according to Arts & Culture reporter Corvo Rohwer. Plus, conversations among characters allow players to learn about their internal motivations, secrets and lives. Rohwer writes that “both Marvel veterans and new fans...can enjoy the game.”
Sports fans should pick up a copy of our Gameday paper to spend the day with. But I’ll describe some of the highlights.
First, running back Byron Cardwell wears UO history in his jersey number, 21. Previously, it was worn by Royce Freeman and LaMichael James, some of the best rushers in Ducks history. Byron’s trainer says, “Seeing those guys and how they were successful at Oregon made Byron believe he could go out there and be even better.”
With an equally driven attitude, kicker Camden Lewis overcame his challenges to become “one of just six kickers to have attempted nine kicks and remained flawless” according to sports reporter John Rustik. Last season, he went 1-for-4 and was demoted from starting kicker. But Lewis has an unbeatable work ethic that’s allowed him to soar and excel.
To read about the Ducks’ Rose Bowl eligibility, Travis Dye’s potential for Offensive Player of the Year and the upcoming game against Washington State, you’ll have to find a local news stand.
