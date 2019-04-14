2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-3.jpg

Leader singer and guitarist Ruban Nielson sits at the edge of the stage after diving into the crowd. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-6.jpg

Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-7.jpg

Leader singer and guitarist Ruban Nielson entered the stage and spun the white orb behind him to reveal its red chair interior. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-9.jpg

Leader singer and guitarist Ruban Nielson sits down briefly and continues playing. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-11.jpg

Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-12.jpg

Leader singer and guitarist Ruban Nielson gestures to his brother and drummer Kody during a solo. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-14.jpg

Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-21.jpg

Leader singer and guitarist Ruban Nielson puts his hands together to lead the audience's clapping. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-24.jpg

Fans fight there way to the edge of the stage and sing along as the performance comes to a close. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
2019.04.13.EMG.dms.UnknownMortalOrchestra-27.jpg

The audience at the WOW Hall slinks down to the floor before all launching back up again to the music. Portland-based, New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins Sex and Food album tour at WOW Hall April 11, 2018. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)

Follow Dana Sparks on Instagram: @danasparksphoto

Photojournalist and Sex and Relationships columnist

Dana is a photojournalist specializing in long-format storytelling — particularly regarding gender and social justice topics. She is the Daily Emerald Sex and Relationships columnist. This is her third year at the Emerald.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.
Donate